Daily record: Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

McAdams, Lyndsay Krista Taylor, 11/18/1985, of 1726 114th Ave., Milan; charge dismissed Nov. 20 on felony aggravated battery/child under 13/bodily harm and misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact.

McMillin, Latoya, 9/7/1978, of 614 1st St., Sherrard; guilty finding entered Nov. 12 on misdemeanor criminal trespass; $2,007 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on felony residential burglary.

Milton, Latoya Lashae, 5/27/1985, of 1720 9th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Nov. 20 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9.

Ochoa, Joshua Orlando Sr., 3/23/1985, of 213 44th St, Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 23 on meth delivery less than five grams; $68 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, 90 days credit time served.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Taylor, Marcus J., 7/24/1985, of 1125 11th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 22 on criminal trespass to residence/person present; $825 fine/costs, 30 months probation, medical/mental treatment, 180 days in jail.