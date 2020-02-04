Daily record: Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Gorden, Robert A., 6/6/1985, of 903 Rose St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 14 on criminal damage/government property/less than $500; $2,434 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 60 days in jail, alcohol treatment.

Harris, Drew A L, 6/27/1994, of 309 N. Elliott St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 14 on misdemeanor reckless conduct; $975 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge with special conditions, drug treatment, anger management, medical/mental treatment, 120 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and felony unlawful restraint and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500 and misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Doles, Noran, 3/25/1989, of 1276 Crooks St., Green Bay, Wis.; withheld judgment Dec. 13 on felony possession of controlled substance; $3,717 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of cannabis/more than 10-30 gram/1st.