Daily record: Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Gorden, Robert A., 6/6/1985, of 903 Rose St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 14 on criminal damage/government property/less than $500; $2,434 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 60 days in jail, alcohol treatment.
Harris, Drew A L, 6/27/1994, of 309 N. Elliott St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Nov. 14 on misdemeanor reckless conduct; $975 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge with special conditions, drug treatment, anger management, medical/mental treatment, 120 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle and felony unlawful restraint and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500 and misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Doles, Noran, 3/25/1989, of 1276 Crooks St., Green Bay, Wis.; withheld judgment Dec. 13 on felony possession of controlled substance; $3,717 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of cannabis/more than 10-30 gram/1st.
Duckworth, Brandi, 9/11/1972, of 309 7th St., Silvis; withheld judgment Dec. 5 on possession of controlled substance; $4,873 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, five days credit time served, 50 days public/community service. Charge dismissed on non narcotic sched I/II/school/high school/park.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Clayes, Larry T., 10/18/1965, of 1023 E. 11th St., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 20 on DUI; $2,683 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.