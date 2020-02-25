Daily record: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Tellez, Rodolfo, 8/4/1994, of 501 15th Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed Dec. 19 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.

Vanwinkle, Stacey, 5/3/1984, of 1440 N. E. St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 6 on possession of controlled substance; $3,720 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

Veach, Zakary Lee, 6/19/1997, of 2837 6th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 6 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $4,596 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Dec. 6 on felony aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, 73 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Dec. 6 on misdemeanor violate order after served notice; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Jones, Larry, 2/13/1959, of 700 E 2nd St., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 5 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; 12 months supervision, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on felony unlawful restraint and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.