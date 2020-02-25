Daily record: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Tellez, Rodolfo, 8/4/1994, of 501 15th Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed Dec. 19 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.
Vanwinkle, Stacey, 5/3/1984, of 1440 N. E. St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 6 on possession of controlled substance; $3,720 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Veach, Zakary Lee, 6/19/1997, of 2837 6th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 6 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $4,596 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Dec. 6 on felony aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, 73 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Dec. 6 on misdemeanor violate order after served notice; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Jones, Larry, 2/13/1959, of 700 E 2nd St., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 5 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; 12 months supervision, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on felony unlawful restraint and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Woeckner, Mark A., 4/11/1960, of 1239 N. Marquette St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 11 on DUI; $2,461 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 300 hours public/community service.
Barajas, Christal, 2/20/1995, of 4240 22nd Ave., Apt. 5, Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 15 on DUI; $2,771 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, six days in jail, alcohol treatment.