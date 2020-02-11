Daily record: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Hackney, Lional Lee, 5/14/1982, of 2217 W. 3rd St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 12 on possession of controlled substance; $4,570 fine/costs, 30 months probation.
Harden, Vincent Lee, 3/24/1990, of 647 16th Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed Dec. 13 on mfg/distribution look-alike substance.
Hood, Michael L., 11/24/1952, of 611 12th Ave. Slip 2, Hampton; charge dismissed Dec. 12 on possession of meth less than 5 grams.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Scheuerman, Douglas J., 10/29/1964, of 313 N. E. St., Cambridge; guilty finding entered Nov. 14 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $1,401 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge with special conditions, alcohol treatment, 30 days in jail, restitution.
Sterling, John C., 7/10/1943, of 504 Walnut st., Altona; guilty finding entered Nov. 14 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $1,549 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 120 days in jail.
Surratt, Belinda S., 6/3/1963, of 49 Willowhaven Ct., Colona; charge dismissed Nov. 1 on felony aggravated cruelty to animals and misdemeanor animal owner duties/1st violation and misdemeanor cruelty to animals.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Sorenson, Brian M., 11/14/1962, of 101 Wilson St., Dixon; withheld judgment/supervision Dec. 4 on DUI; $2,511 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Stevens, Brandon Jay, 4/5/1981, of 2653 Wooddale Ave., Davenport; charge dismissed Dec. 13 on DUI.