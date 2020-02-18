Daily record: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Ndayizeye, Jerve, 1/31/2001, of 3643 12th Ave. SW S3, Cedar Rapids; charge dismissed Dec. 19 on aggravated robbery/indicate arm with firearm; $63 court costs.
Overton, Raychar A., 2/20/1980, of 502 12th Ave., Hampton; charge dismissed Dec. 13 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
You have free articles remaining.
Pryor, Terre, 2/27/1988, of 155 6th St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Dec. 19 on felon possession/use firearm prior; six years DOC. Guilty finding entered Dec. 19 on other narcotic sched I&II; six years DOC. Charge amended/reduced Dec. 19 on possession of controlled substance. Charge dismissed on felon possession/use weapon/firearm and home invasion/dangerous weapon and armed violence/category I.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Bargman, Aaron J., 1/7/1992, of 605 Rohmberg Ave., Dubuque; withheld judgment Dec. 6 on possession of controlled substance; $1,165 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 30 days in jail.
Bennett, Justin L., 5/13/1988, of 250 1/2 44th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 12 on burglary; $10,171 fine/costs, six years DOC. Charge dismissed on theft control intent $500 less than $10,000.
Booth, Cory D., 5/10/1965, of 1324 Bontia Paseo, Jefferson City, Mo.; guilty finding entered Dec. 16 on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams; $1,565 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Dec. 16 on aggravated DUI/no valid insurance; 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of drug paraphernalia.