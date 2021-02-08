Daily record: Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Ricklefs, Steven L., 6/17/1998, of 1215 18th Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment Dec. 17 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,880 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, three days credit time served.

Schroeder, Glenn Wesley, 9/12/1958, of 3007 46th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 17 on possession of controlled substance; $4,010 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 90 days in jail.

Shea, Mason T., 2/24/1987, of 1704 E. 13th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 22 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $4,443 court costs, four years DOC. Charge dismissed on meth delivery less than five grams.

Smith, Russell Dean, 8/10/1971, of 742 25th St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 8 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $1,418 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed Jan. 8 on aggravated DUI/licenses suspended or revoked.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Arceneaux, Michelle M., 1/2/1970, of 1470 304th St., Sherrard; charge dismissed Dec. 29 on DUI.

Baker, Christopher L., 10/14/1979, of 849 Gateway Ave., Apt. #10, Clinton; guilty finding entered Dec. 22 on DUI; $2,181 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail.

