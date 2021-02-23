Daily record: Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Mork, Brittani, 2/14/1988, of 22761 243rd St., Eldridge; charge dismissed Jan. 20 on armed violence/category III and possession of meth less than five grams.

Moses, Noah Benjamin, 12/17/1980, of 114 Jebens St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 21 on felon possession/use firearm prior; five years DOC, two years mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Charge dismissed on rifle less than 16 inch/shotgun under 18 inch.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Jackson, Kane K., 7/22/1997, of 122 Sherwood Dr., Geneseo; guilty finding entered Dec. 21 on felony mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $3,870 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

Johnson, Horace J., 9/10/1987, of 203 Eustis, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 11 on burglary; $1,903 fine/costs, three years DOC, restitution. Charge dismissed on theft/unauthorized control/more than $500 less than $10,000.

Johnson, Horace J., 9/10/1987, of 716 W. 3rd St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Dec. 11 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500. Charge dismissed on felony criminal damage/government property/less than $500.

