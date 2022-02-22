Daily record: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Ellis, Gregory, 1/22/1982, of 2509 63rd Ave. W., Milan; guilty finding entered Jan. 28 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,415 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, 65 days credit time served.

Gatewood, Richard D III, 1/5/2000, of 2114 W. Locust St., Davenport; charge dismissed Jan. 27 on two counts aggravated battery/public place.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Nichols, Carmelita 5/8/1973, of 212 East Second St., Apt. 2, Kewanee; charge dismissed Dec. 2 on theft control intent less than $500 prior.

Raley, Gavin D., 5/9/1992, of 514 NW 8th St., Galva; guilty finding entered Dec. 29 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,766 fine/costs, six years DOC. Guilty finding entered Dec. 29 on possession of meth less than five grams; six years DOC.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Waldayowhans, Tsegazab Yemane, 11/1/1980, of 100 20th St., Apt. 211, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 19 on DUI; $2,693 fine/costs, 12 months probation, alcohol treatment, 10 days home confinement.

Wisecaver, Cameron N. 1/24/1995, of 1142 Naomi Ct., Eugene, Or.; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 12 on DUI; $2,511 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Wood, Kimberlyn D., 7/6/1971, of 2430 Cloverdale St., Arlington, Texas; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 12 on DUI; $2,411 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

