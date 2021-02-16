Daily record: Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Cook, Alisha C., 2/15/1978, of320 E. 4th St., Apt. 208, Davenport; charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance; $356 court costs.

Crabb, Kayla R., 6/29/1987, of 1601 S. Shore Dr., Moline; charge dismissed Ja. 25 on forger/issue/deliver document; $167 court costs.

Crabb, Kayla R., 6/29/1987, of 418 19th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 25 on retail theft/emergency exit/less than $300; $2,160 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, restitution.

Cruz, Martin EW, 7/10/1993, address not provided; guilty finding entered Jan 19 on mfg/del cannabis/2,000 less than 5,000 grams; $8,815 court costs, 36 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced Jan. 19 on cannabis trafficking less than 5,000 grams.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Hoskins, Larry R., 4/17/1963, of 2005 9th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Jan. 7 on DUI.

Kerchner, Gregory M., 3/25/1968, of 953 41st St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 5 on DUI; $2,083 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

