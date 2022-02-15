Daily record: Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Oliver, Steven, 6/15/1990, of 1678 W. 42nd St., Apt. 2, Davenport; guilty finding entered Jan. 21 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; $889 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/great bodily harm.

Parks, Rodricco R. II, of 2527 6th Ave. #101, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 21 on possession of controlled substance; $2,815 fine/costs, 90 days in jail, 24 months conditional discharge.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Johnson, Bryson H., 1/30/1991, of 8909 35th St. W., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Dec. 28 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $1,801 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail.

Joiner, Garriel D., 8/18/1977, of 491 Prairie Trail Road, Sheldon, Iowa; guilty finding entered Dec. 23 on drive/violate Illinois motor carrier law; $2,951 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 120 days in jail.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Johnson, Dustin S., 11/1/1985, of 2423 McMillan Ct., Rock Island; charge dismissed Jan. 20 on DUI.

Johnson, Lela E., 2/27/1994, of 4794 11th St. 204, East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 19 on DUI; $2,433 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Johnson, Robert D., 1/3/1976, of 1025 23rd St. Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 21 on DUI; $2,581 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0