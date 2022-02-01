Daily record: Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Owens, Naytion, 3/10/1998, of 1533 29th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 12 on felony meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams; $6,955 fine/costs, six years DOC. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
Riddell, Amanda Marie, 9/8/1989, of 304 7th St. W., Andalusia; guilty finding entered Jan. 14 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,990 fine/costs, 24 months probation. Charge dismissed on forgery/issue/deliver document.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Porsche, Mark J., 9/30/1979, of 624 E. Wells St., #610, Geneseo; guilty finding entered Nov. 5 on felony aggravated battery/peace officer; $1,580 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions 180 days in jail, medical/mental treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor false report to public safety agency and resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
Rilington, Ezell R., 8/26/1992, of 1505 13th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance and felony aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over and felony aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.