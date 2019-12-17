Daily record: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Hill, Alexander, Deem, Hailey, both of Silvis.
Covemaker, John, Wiggins, Tiffany, both of Moline.
HENRY COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Dodd, Bobby II, Nicole.
You have free articles remaining.
Alford, Michael, Cendy.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Tate, Sinae Cora Lucille, 6/25/1989, of 2439 8th Ave., Apt. 2, Rock Island; charge dismissed Oct. 10 on aggravated battery/great bodily harm.
Vaughn, Robert Drew, 2/9/1985, of 2933 11th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 11 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,404 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 170 days in jail, 85 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Oct. 11 on criminal trespass to residence/person present; 30 months probation, 170 days in jail, 85 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on home invasion/cause injury. Charge amended/reduced on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams. Charge dismissed on residential burglary.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Southard, Dusty J., 8/22/1989, of 619 NW 1st Ave., Galva; guilty finding entered Aug. 7 on felony driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Aug. 7 on felony possession of meth/15 less than 100 grams; nine years DOC. Charge dismissed on felony meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams and felony possession of controlled substance and felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor unlawful display title/certificate/plate/1st and misdemeanor possession hypo/syringe/needles/1st and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.