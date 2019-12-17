Daily record: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019

Southard, Dusty J., 8/22/1989, of 619 NW 1st Ave., Galva; guilty finding entered Aug. 7 on felony driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Aug. 7 on felony possession of meth/15 less than 100 grams; nine years DOC. Charge dismissed on felony meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams and felony possession of controlled substance and felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor unlawful display title/certificate/plate/1st and misdemeanor possession hypo/syringe/needles/1st and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.