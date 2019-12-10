Daily record: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019

HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Paredez, Edgar, Gomez, Liliana, both of Kewanee.
Fransene, Trevor, Anderson, Taylor, both of Milledgeville.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Nevels, Brittany, Ryan.
Luna, Mark, Kay.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Figueroa, Angel D., 4/18/1996, of 5031 Tod Ave., East Chicago; withheld judgment Aug. 15 on felony mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams; $3,556 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, two days periodic imprisonment. Charge amended/reduced on felony mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance and felony mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog and felony possession of cannabis/more than 100-500 grams/1st and felony aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over and felony aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fuller, Starla L., 1/25/1986, of 2123 12th St., Moline; not guilty entered Aug. 5 on aggravated DUI/2/passengers under age 16.
Galbraith, Kevin E., 12/26/1988, of 621 E. 5th St., Kewanee; withheld judgment Aug. 22 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,945 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 14 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.