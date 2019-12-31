Daily record: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Potter, Ronald L., 4/27/1986, of 302 S. Walnut St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on possession of meth/15 less than 100 grams; 7 years DOC. Guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on possession of controlled substance; three years DOC. Guilty finding entered Sept. 19 on mfg/distribute look-alike substance; four years DOC. Charge dismissed on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams.