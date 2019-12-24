Daily record: Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Wiklund, Michael, Wagner, Melissa, both of Port Byron.
Vermillion, Adam, Carlin, Sarah, both of Eldridge.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Baumunk, Patrick, Katie.
Quinn, Peter, Cheryl.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Coleman, Mack A., 6/25/1986, no address provided; guilty finding entering Nov. 21 on violence order/prior violence of order; $141 court costs, 18 months DOC.
Cooper, Steven Donald, 9/2/1961, no address provided; withheld judgment Nov. 14 on possession of controlled substance; $2,290 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 days in jail, 30 hours public service.
Craig, Devonte Tremone, 11/30/1993, of 1301 37th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 13 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $3,330 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on Sept. 20, court date Nov. 13, on felon possession/use weapon/firearm and mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Franklin, Julia K., 10/30/1991, of 2363 41st St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 17 on aggravated ID theft/less than $300/60 years; $1,036 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge with special conditions, restitution, 45 days in jail.
Gustafson, Michael K., 3/2/1994, of 1000 N. Grace, Kewanee; charge dismissed Sept. 20 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams and misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.