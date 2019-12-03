ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Feldmann, Roger, Wen, Chengxiu, both of Rock Island.
Segura, Robert, Torres, Carmen, both of Moline.
Raun, William, Bramlett, Jessica, both of East Moline.
HENRY COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Hampton, Robert Jr., Brandie.
Johnson, Jennifer, Nicholas.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Moore, Hunter H., 4/7/2000, of 2211 46th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Oct. 24 on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; $225 court costs.
Orr, Davon Ryan, 12/14/1999, of 1603 12th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 10 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $1,599 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 120 days in jail.
Padilla, Ashley, 12/31/1983, of 2317 44th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 31 on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300; $1,114 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 60 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony retail theft/display merchandise.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Arbuckle, Monica A., 6/13/1978, of 513 Williams St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Aug. 20 on DUI; $3,004 fine/costs, 18 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, eight days in jail, drug treatment.
Blanks, Robert T., 6/8/1962, of 440 W. South St., Apt. E 4, Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 7 on DUI; $2,908 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 hours public/community service.