Daily record: Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Gomez, Noah Roy, 8/17/1998, of 1304 LeClaire St., Davenport; withheld judgment Nov. 10 on possession of controlled substance; $3,695 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions; $3,695 court costs, 180 days in jail. 

Hughes, Marvin Allen, 2/22/1976, of 6301 47th Ave. Drive, Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 8 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,278 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 60 days in jail. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Brown, Vernon N., 6/14/1974, of 3716 33rd St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 25 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 3rd; $1,849 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9. 

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Ammerman, Collin L., 9/14/1997, of 900 Aspen Dr., Colona; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 18 on DUI; $2,908 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 hours public/community service. 

Bentley, Craig M., 9/28/1974, of 1215 N., Concord St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 29 on DUI; $2,908 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Anderson, Samuel P., 3/6/1989, of 111 17th St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 18 on DUI; $2,733 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment. Behn, Joshua James, 5/23/1979, of 2032 29th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Nov. 10 on DUI.

Angle, Joshua A., 9/3/1984, of 1471 23rd St., Bettendorf; guilty finding entered Nov. 10 on DUI; $2,913 fine/costs, 18 months probation, alcohol treatment.

Behn, Joshua James, 5/23/1979, of 2032 29th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Nov. 10 on DUI.

