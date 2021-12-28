 Skip to main content
Daily record: Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021
Daily record: Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Booker, Lester Lee, 4/3/1987, of 2121 3rd St., Moline; charge dismissed Dec. 9 on calculated criminal drug conspiracy and mfg/delivery one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog. 

Caraveo, Emma Rose, 5/12/2002, of 1108 W. 6th St., Milan; charge dismissed Dec. 7 on possession of controlled substance.

Cartwright, Kylea D., Jr., 6/20/1996, of 528 W. 7th St., Davenport; charge dismissed Dec. 9 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $317 court costs.

Hardy, Donald Michael, 2/11/1968, of 3257 Knoxville Rd., Sherrard; guilty finding entered Dec. 6 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,965 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor violate order of protection.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Sampson, Rochelle L., 7/18/1982, of 1548 20th Ave., Apt. 6, Silvis; guilty finding entered Oct. 18 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $830 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment. 

Self, Rebecka R., 4/15/1982, of 1011 Rose Ave., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 18 on domestic battery/other prior; $1,175 fine/costs, 24 months probation, drug treatment, medical/mental treatment, 90 days in jail, 90 days home confinement. Charge dismissed on domestic battery/other prior. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Almanza, Breanna Lee, 11/15/1999, of 306 3rd St., Hampton; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 8 on DUI; $2,631 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

