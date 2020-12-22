Daily record: Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Williams, Pallace Vernon, 4/3/1966, of 1016 4th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 29 on felony theft/control/person less than $500; $1,334 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 120 days in jail, 65 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Oct. 29 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; 24 months conditional discharge, 120 days in jail, 65 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felony robbery.
Willich, Sabrina, 8/31/1992, 1116 13th Ave., Apt. 1, Rock Island; withheld judgment Nov. 5 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,037 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service, nine days credit time served.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Johnson, Cody M., 11/15/1996, of 1007 N. Chestnut St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,429 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 194 days in jail, drug treatment.
Kasuse, Erickson, 11/25/1983, of 414 N. Ross, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $935 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle.
Kraft, Kelli R., 4/27/2002, of 12 NE 4th Ave., Apt. #1, Galva; guilty finding entered Sept. 25 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $2,654 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, anger management, 60 days in jail, restitution. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/public place.