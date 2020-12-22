Daily record: Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Williams, Pallace Vernon, 4/3/1966, of 1016 4th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 29 on felony theft/control/person less than $500; $1,334 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 120 days in jail, 65 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Oct. 29 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; 24 months conditional discharge, 120 days in jail, 65 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felony robbery.

Willich, Sabrina, 8/31/1992, 1116 13th Ave., Apt. 1, Rock Island; withheld judgment Nov. 5 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,037 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service, nine days credit time served.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Johnson, Cody M., 11/15/1996, of 1007 N. Chestnut St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 28 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,429 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 194 days in jail, drug treatment.