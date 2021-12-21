Daily record: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Lage, Nathanial, 6/16/1994, of 443 2nd Ave. D, Apt. 2, Silvis; guilty finding entered Nov. 24 on felony aggravated domestic battery; 36 months probation, 90 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm. Charge dismissed on domestic battery/physical contact and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Daily, Elizabeth A., 4/8/1963, of 2687 1st St., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 19 on DUI; $1,433 fine/costs, 24 months supervision.
Enlow, John W., 4/26/1964, of 1403 6th St. W., Milan; withheld judgment/supervision Dec. 1 on DUI; $2,443 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Espinal, Brittany A., 1/6/1998, of 2037 15th St. A, Moline; charge dismissed Dec. 1 on DUI.
Ford, Vincent Allen, 7/25/1995, of 2513 13th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 1 on DUI; $2,493 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Guzman, Chayann, 2/24/1996, of 734 23rd St., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 29 on DUI; $2,443 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Jones, Makiya L., 2/18/2003, of 7852 S. Essex Ave., Chicago; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 24. on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.