Daily record: Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Morrison, James Howard, 10/5/1982, of 803 Main St., Reynolds; guilty finding entered Nov. 12 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $2,044 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 90 days credit time served.
Morrison, James Howard, 10/5/1982, of 1432 9th St., Moline; charge dismissed Nov. 12 on unlawful possession of credit/debit card and used forged credit/debit card/more than $300; $118 court costs.
Morrison, James Howard, 10/5/1982, of 203 W. Main St., Reynolds; charge dismissed Nov. 12 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams and misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st; $63 court costs.
Murzyn, Kenneth A., 3/27/1973, 533 N. Florence St., Geneseo; guilty finding entered Nov. 8 on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle; $2,329 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 60 days in jail. Charge dismissed on two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Mitchell, Gerald L., 8/13/1960, of 5308 6th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed Nov. 16 on DUI.
Motsch, Shea E., 10/18/1995, of 3442 12 Ave. S.W., Apt. 3, Cedar Rapids; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 3 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Muglang, Faisal W., 8/20/1997, of 1910 16th St., #2, Silvis; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 10 on DUI; $2,493 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Hufnagel, Kenneth E., 7/24/1965, of 308 Liberty Lane #97, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Oct. 8 on other non-narcotic sched I&II; $2,325 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on other amount schedule IV and two counts of possession of controlled substance.