Daily record: Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Speights, Rez C., 2/12/1988, of 2812 78th Ave., Milan; guilty finding entered Oct. 23 on criminal trespass to residence/person present; $713 fine/costs, one year DOC. Charge dismissed on felon escape/peace officer.

Strupp, Alex M., 6/11/1983, of 3620 38th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Oct. 27 on aggravated DUI/3; $1,500 court costs.

Turner, Tyzell X., 7/12/1998, of 4700 Archer Dr., East Moline; charge dismissed Oct. 27 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Warner, Joseph D., 9/7/1969, of 216 N. Boss St., Kewanee; withheld judgment/supervision Aug. 19 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; $1,739 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm and felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Gordon, Samuel, 12/13/1989, of 2807 North Victoria Ave., Peoria; guilty finding entered Oct. 22 on DUI; $1,381 fine/costs.

Gordon, Samuel L., 12/13/1989, of 1835 N. Peoria Ave., Peoria; charge dismissed Oct. 22 on DUI.

Henderson, Major M., 5/12/1979, of 1324 9th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 28 on DUI; $2,461 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

