ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Larson, Shawn, Tovrea, Charles, both of Moline.
Maldonado, Elizabeth, Vermeulen, Elise, both of Rock Island.
Hoover, Doyle, Iberia, Mo.; Hoover, Gloria, East Moline.
Gonzalez Jr., Romaldo, Angelo, Zola, both of Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Castillo, Nicholas, Garcia, Kristine.
Armstrong, Donald, Mary.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Kelly, Kya R E, 10/9/1992 of 11196 350th East St., Neponset; $1,030 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 134 days in jail.
Martinez, Whitney L., 3/18/1989, of 2521 IL Route 84, Geneseo; charge dismissed May 20 on felony forgery/make/alter document and misdemeanor theft/by deception/less than $500; $100 court costs.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Alderson, Jason D., 5/22/1987, of 2334 46th St. Ct., Rock Island; charge dismissed July 24 on DUI.
Benhart, Tanner J., 2/10/1995, of 2104 18th Ave., Apt. 224, Moline; withheld judgment with supervision July 24 on DUI; $2,921 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, 80 hours public/community service, alcohol treatment.
Bissaka, Bayoumnina, 6/22/1982, of 1150 41st St., Apt. 40, Moline; withheld judgment with supervision July 3 on DUI; $1,681 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.