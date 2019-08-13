ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Sisco, Zachary, Weiman, Emily, both of Moline.
Culp, William, Ashmore, Jennifer, both of Hampton.
Brooks, Jacob, East Moline; Bell, Rachel, Rock Island.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Woolley, Melanie, Michael.
Saathoff, Cherish, Brian.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Self, William J., 6/1/1980, of 512 E. Main, Toulon, Ill.; guilty finding entered May 23 on domestic battery/other prior; $886 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Guilty finding entered May 23 on criminal trespass to residence/person present; 12 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on criminal trespass to residence/person present and domestic battery/other prior.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Kirk, Ricky E. Jr., 5/9/1986, of 318 W. 9th St., Davenport; withheld judgement with supervision July 10 on DUI; $2,527 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Martinez, Rafael J., 3/11/1994, of 339 10th St., Moline; guilty finding entered July 11 on DUI; $2,673 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment, 10 days home confinement.
McCann, Lethaniel A., 4/5/1958, of 1230 Scott St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision July 31 on DUI; $2,573 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.