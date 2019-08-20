ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Bowen, David, Orion; Ball, Katie, New Boston.
Vandiver, Nathan, McClure, Aimee, both of Davenport.
Buskirk, Devon, Smith, Jennifer, both of Davenport.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Chaudhry, Muhammad, Bresa.
Thorn, Deirdre, Jeffrey.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Sykes, Will E., 1/23/1968, of 1805 15th St. #E, Silvis; guilty finding entered may 21 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $416 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 56 days in jail.
Toland, Evan M., 7/18/1995, of 809 6th St., Colona; charge dismissed on two counts of felony felon fail/return from furlough and two counts of misdemeanor fail/return from furlough.
Trim, Devante J., 7/24/1995, of 212 East 2nd St., Apt. 1, Kewanee; guilty finding entered May 30 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $401, 12 months conditional discharge, 30 days in jail. Not guilty finding on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Ruffin, Kevin D., 5/23/1976, of 910 1/2 W. 15th St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision July 11 on DUI; $2,289 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Schott, Michael J., 7/15/1963, of 4117 18th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed July 17 on DUI.