ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Thornborough, Kolton, Leota, Ruby, both of Moline.
McCormick, Charles, Colona; Baraks, Debra, Silvis.
Zamora, Filemon, Perez, Grwuaslly, both of East Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Ullom, Tim, Tracy.
White, Tracy, Jessica.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Sullivan, Maurice Lee, 1/6/1983, of 4001 N. Brady St., Davenport; guilty finding entered July 2 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,504 fine/costs, 18 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Sykes, Will Earl Jr., 1/23/1968, of 1805 15th St., Apt. E, Silvis; guilty finding entered July 26 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $836 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge.
Tirrell, Moesha Deanne, 10/13/1999, of 1501 Crosstown Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered July 29 on aggravated battery/great bodily harm; $1,408 court costs, 180 days in jail, 30 months probation.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Thomas, Nathan D., 11/15/1992, of 1102 Mansur Ave., Carbon Cliff; not guilty entered July 23 on DUI; $155 court costs.
Vanhuele, Emil M. Jr., 5/4/1965, of 2403 4th St. A., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision July 16 on DUI; $2,931 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.