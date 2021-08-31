Daily record: Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Taggart, Jerod C., 9/11/1964, of 1029 12th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 23 on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300; $439 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 53 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on felony burglary.
Tallman, Ryan, 3/18/1993, of 4106 8th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered July 19 on aggravated fleeing/damage more than $300 property; $3,507 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail, restitution.
Taylor, Chaunshay N., 7/15/1998, of 526 1/2 30th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 29 on aggravated battery/peace officer; $1,966 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Taylor, Chaunshay N., 7/15/1998, of 1039 14th 1/2 St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 29 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; $884 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/great bodily harm. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/use deadly weapon.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Thill, Jeremy C., 7/1/1995, of 625 Rhomberg Ave., Apt. 5, Dubuque; charge dismissed July 16 on DUI.