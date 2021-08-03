 Skip to main content
Daily record: Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021
Daily record: Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

McKittrick, Tina Marie, 8/25/1984, of 3330 2nd St., East Moline; withheld judgment June 28 on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams; $4,890 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams.

Miller, Patricia Ann, 9/27/1972, of 1829 N. St., Bettendorf; withheld judgment July 2 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,937 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Clark, Jacob J., 7/5/1979, of 7371 Dodge Road, Hemingford, Nebr.; guilty finding entered June 30 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $870 court costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 172 days in jail, 86 days credit time served. 

Cox, Jared C., 9/18/1993, of 1101 1/2 16th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered June 11 on possession of meth less than five grams; $1,345 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 10 days in jail, 10 days credit time served, 30 hours public/community service. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Dhakal, Anish, 3/5/1997, of 1255 49th Ave. Ct., Apt. 208, East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision July 14 on DUI; $2,631 fine/costs, 18 months supervision. 

