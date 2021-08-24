Daily record: Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Marshall, John Franklin Marcel II, 4/16/1985, of 909 W. 16th St. 4, Davenport; guilty finding entered July 19 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $2,315 court costs, four years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on mfg 15 less than 200 pills ecstasy/analog.
McCarthy, Stacey Ann, 10/24/1977, of 3105 24th St., Apt. 3A, Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 26 on bad checks/obtain control property/2+; $3,461 fine/costs, 30 months probation, restitution. Guilty finding entered July 26 on bad checks/obtain control property/2+; 30 months probation, restitution.
McDonnell, Amber Therese, 2/7/1985, of 1637 Brown St., Bettendorf; Charge dismissed July 24 on felony aggravated battery/peace officer and felony false report of offense and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter and misdemeanor criminal trespass remain on land; $1,050 court costs.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Campbell, Malisha A., 10/10/1981, of 4000 Archer Drive, East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision July 20 on DUI; $2,261 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Carter, Quincy, 5/27/1974, of P.O. Box 293, Bettendorf; guilty finding entered July 29 on DUI; $2,563 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment, five days in jail.