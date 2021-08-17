Daily record: Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Delgado, Samantha N., 10/10/1998, of 1 Malone Drive, Rome, Ga.; guilty finding entered July 23 on possession of controlled substance; $1,252 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on possession of controlled substance.

DePaepe, Garry R., 1/5/1956, of 3310 47th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 21 on felony unlawful restraint; $1,144 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 206 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered July 21 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; 24 months probation, 206 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced July 21 on felony unlawful restraint and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than five grams.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Quillin, Rylea E., 10/12/1996, of 419 E. Park St., Geneseo; guilty finding entered June 11 on forge registration, etc.; $1,551 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed June 11 on possession of stolen title/certificate/plate.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS