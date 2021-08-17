 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021
0 Comments

Daily record: Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021

  • 0

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Delgado, Samantha N., 10/10/1998, of 1 Malone Drive, Rome, Ga.; guilty finding entered July 23 on possession of controlled substance; $1,252 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on possession of controlled substance. 

DePaepe, Garry R., 1/5/1956, of 3310 47th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 21 on felony unlawful restraint; $1,144 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 206 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered July 21 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; 24 months probation, 206 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced July 21 on felony unlawful restraint and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than five grams. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Quillin, Rylea E., 10/12/1996, of 419 E. Park St., Geneseo; guilty finding entered June 11 on forge registration, etc.; $1,551 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed June 11 on possession of stolen title/certificate/plate.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Pauley, Quinton Joseph, 6/8/2001, of 51 N. Williams St., Reynolds, withheld judgment with supervision July 6 on DUI; $2,351 fine/costs, 12 months supervision. 

Rebenar, Peter E., 1/11/1980, of 6029 230th St. N., Port Byron; charge dismissed June 29 on DUI. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker signs legislation focused on veterans, military

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News