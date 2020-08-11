Daily record: Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Grumadas, Clifford D. Jr., 7/10/1985, of 301 3rd Ave. A-2, Hampton; charge dismissed on two counts of other amount narcotic sched I & II; $6 court costs.

Hughes, Jeffrey, 3/8/1973, of 2808 5th 11/2 Ave. 4 E., Rock Island; withheld judgment/supervision July 16 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,764 fine/costs, 24 months supervision, 180 days in jail, one day credit time served.

Hughes, Thomas Erving Elijah, 1/3/2000, of 615 43rd St., Rock Island; charge dismissed July 29 on armed violence/category I and mfg/del cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams.

Hughes, Tyrese Lamont Martinez, 1/16/1997, of 1430 18th St., East Moline; guilty finding entered July 27 on forgery/issue/deliver document; $6,834 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on forgery/issue/delivery document.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Cantrell, Daniel W., 8/23/1955, of 312 Dennhardt Ave., P.O. Box 17, Carbon Cliff; charge dismissed July 15 on DUI.

Carothers, Cameron Dale, 6/25/1972, of 7809 162nd Ave., Orion; withheld judgment/supervision July 29 on DUI; $2,493 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0