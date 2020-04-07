Daily record: Tuesday, April 7, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Yanex, Jose, 1/30/1990, of 2207 17th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 3 on felony 2nd degree murder/unreason; $4,342 court costs, 15 years DOC, 104 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Jan. 3 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; 15 years DOC, 104 days credit time served.
Zaglauer, Angela, 5/5/1974, of 3208 16th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 3 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $7,335 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 30 days in jail.
Zaglauer, Angela, 5/5/1974, of 2817 6th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 3 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; $3,945 court costs, 30 months probation, 30 days in jail.
Allen, Tenesha Nicole, 10/25/1973, of 1039 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; charge dismissed on two counts of possession of controlled substance.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Swearingen, Jacob M., 8/7/1996, of 115 Edwards St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Jan. 30 on failure to report annually; $791 fine/costs, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed and two counts of failure to report annually.
Trim, Harrison L., 7/25/1986, of 100 N. Burr Blvd., Apt. 2, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Jan. 23 on misdemeanor cause child to be endangered; 24 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail anger management, medical/mental treatment. Guilty finding entered Jan. 23 misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; 24 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail, anger management, medical/mental treatment. Charge dismissed Jan. 23 on felony aggravated battery/use deadly weapon and misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500.
