Daily record: Tuesday, April 28, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Walker, Daniel Lawrence, 7/26/1993, of 137 Forest Rd., Davenport; guilty finding entered Feb. 28 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter; $974 fine/costs. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/peace officer.

Wellington Jr., Domingo Jose, 18/1998, of 1305 102nd Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 20 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $3,935 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.

West, Najee D., 8/30/1993, of 814 11th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 13 on possession of controlled substance; $3,664 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, two days credit time served.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Ringier, Drake G., 10/16/1988, of 19 Western Oaks Dr., Orion; guilty finding entered Feb. 20 on felony driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $2,126 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor obstructing identification.