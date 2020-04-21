Daily record: Tuesday, April 21, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Sangster, William Marcos, 1/14/1989, 549 27th St., East Moline; withheld judgment Feb. 13 on mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams; $1,080 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.
Saye, Emmanuel, 7/29/1999, of 2002 Logan St., Apt. B1, Muscatine; withheld judgment Feb. 20 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $4,356 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions.
Schemel III, Gerhard M., 4/19/1963, of 1820 42nd St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 27 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams; $67 court costs, 48 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on mfg/del 50-200 grams sched and meth delivery less than 5 grams and mfg/del cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams and possession of meth less than 5 grams.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Hales, Taylor R., 11/5/1997, of 360 Bridgewood Dr., West Des Moines; charge dismissed Feb. 19 on possession of controlled substance.
Hope, Kenrick S., 3/14/1989, of 315 E. Archer, Peoria; guilty finding entered Feb. 18 on violate order of protection/other prior; $1,620 fine/costs, 90 days in jail, 24 months conditional discharge.
Johnson, Jequann O., 3/3/1994, of 408 S. Washington St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Feb. 19 on possession of controlled substance; $100 fine/costs, two years six months DOC.
