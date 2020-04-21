Daily record: Tuesday, April 21, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Schemel III, Gerhard M., 4/19/1963, of 1820 42nd St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 27 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams; $67 court costs, 48 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on mfg/del 50-200 grams sched and meth delivery less than 5 grams and mfg/del cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams and possession of meth less than 5 grams.