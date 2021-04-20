Daily record: Tuesday, April 20, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Dawson, Terry Eugene, 7/7/1994, of 717 23rd St., East Moline; withheld judgment March 26 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,360 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail.

Fuessel, Brenden S., 6/10/1981, of 837 24th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered April 9 on felony possession of controlled substance; $3,423 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 65 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fuessel, Brenden S., 6/10/1981, of 1407 18th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed April 9 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle.

Galeana, Luis J., 6/9/1988, of 3335 Jersey Ridge Rd., Davenport; charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3 and aggravated DUI/3/BAC .16+ and driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Miller, Dustin M., 7/20/1989, of 503 S. Reed St., Sheffield, Ill.; charge dismissed Feb. 18 on possession of meth less than five grams.

Montalvo-Duran, Misael, 2/15/1989, of 1209 N. Hamlin Ave., Chicago; guilty finding entered Feb. 23 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $1,175 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 60 days in jail, anger management, medical/mental treatment. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/public place.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0