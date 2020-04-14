Daily record: Tuesday, April 14, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Johnson, Dvarrian J., 4/2/1997, of 1150 41st St., Apt. 179, Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 27 on felony meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $4,020 fine/costs, 30 days probation, 58 days credit time served, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams. Charge dismissed on felony mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

Johnson, Tino Alexander, 8/1/1991, of 2121 5th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed Feb. 21 on mfg/del cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams; $67 court costs.

Jones, Jermaine Love, 8/30/1990, of 1015 12th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 27 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $3,742 court costs, five years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del cocaine/school/public high school/park. Charge dismissed on mfg/del heroin/school/public high school/park.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Schroeder, Christian Jeffrey, 12/10/1992, of 2044 46th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 26 on DUI; $2,491 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Simon, Jairo, 6/19/2002, of 1215 15th, Apt 110, Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 26 on DUI; $2,703 fine/costs, 18 months supervision.

