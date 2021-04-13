Daily record: Tuesday, April 13, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Setser, Jenny Lynn, 6/29/1982, of 5111 78th Ave., No. 21, Milan; guilty finding entered Jan 22, court date March 10, on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams; $3,641 fine/costs, 30 months probation. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery/15 less than 100 grams.

Setser, Jenny Lynn, 6/29/1982, of 6609 34th St. Ct., Moline; charge dismissed March 10 on possession of meth less than five grams and possession of controlled substance; $142 court costs.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Gregg, Franklin L., 8/21/1986, of 828 Franklin St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Feb. 3 on domestic battery/physical contact; $720 fine/costs, 364 days in jail. Charge dismissed on possession of meth less than five grams.

Groter, Elizabeth B., 4/30/1993, of 508 N. 7th St., Wyoming, Ill.; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 12 on possession of controlled substance; $1,405 fine/costs, 12 supervision. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.

Grupy, Colten C., 1/10/1991, of 600 Main St., North Henderson, Ill.; charge dismissed Feb. 9 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd.