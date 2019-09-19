ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Kuehn, Kenneth, Red Bud, Ill.; Drehman, Kathy, Rock Island.
Matthys, Alexander, Lietsch, Lani; both of Waukee, Iowa.
HENRY COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Enriguez, Cynthia, Harrison, Tommy.
Hepner, Elysa, Lukas.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Inman, Zachary Ryan, 10/15/1993, of 5027 4th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 20 on receive/possess/sell stolen vehicle; three years DOC.
Johnson, Steven Antonio, 3/21/1976, of 2213 29th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 30 on misdemeanor mfg/del cannabis/2.5-10 grams; $2,500 fine/costs, 12 months probation. Charge amended/reduced on felony mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.
Jones, Christopher M., 2/26/1992, of 1311 12th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 9 on mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams; $2,935 court costs, 24 months probation.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Walker, Madeline M., 7/9/1992, of 2302 N. Lehman Rd., Peoria; withheld judgment June 14 on possession of cannabis/500 less than 2.000 grams; $3,416 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, alcohol treatment, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service. Withheld judgment June 25 on mfg/del cannabis 10 less than 30- grams/school; 24 months probation/special conditions, drug treatment, alcohol treatment, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service. Charge dismissed on mfg/delivery cannabis/500 less than 2,000 grams. Charge dismissed June 25; vacated/trial court.