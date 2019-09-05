ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Gorsuch, Perry, Nelson, Cynthia, both of Bettendorf.
Ixtepan, Rafael, Castaneda Martinez, Elsa, both of Rock Island.
Barnett, David, Roberge, Shelby, both of Rock Island.
HENRY COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Barnes, Mikael, Comer, Angela.
Moffitt, Jennifer, Jeffrey.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Ashby, Jordan M., 11/15/1999, of 1541 29th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 15 on possession of controlled substance; $3,172 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Barkley, Richard, 1/25/1971, of 6489 Herzog Lane, Prairie Du Rocher, Ill.; charge amended/reduced May 10 on reckless discharge firearm/endangers; $1,559 court costs. Charge dismissed on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Jones, Joslin R., 10/6/1991, of 709 W. Central Blvd., Kewanee; criminal trespass to residence/person present; $50 court costs.
Kahley, Chad A., 11/14/1972, of 612 Greenview Ave., Colona; withheld judgment/supervision June 24 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $491 fine/costs,12 months supervision. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact. Charge dismissed on felony unlawful restraint.