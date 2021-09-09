Daily record: Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Armstrong, Danielle E., 8/8/2002, of 2106 9th St., East Moline; charge dismissed Aug. 16 on aggravated DUI/accident/bodily harm; $100 court costs.
Bainter, Shannon Marie, 5/7/1982, of Kershaw Ct., Lot 18, Colona; guilty finding entered Aug. 19 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,244 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.
Baltimore, Jennifer R., 10/20/1972, of 2359 69th Ave., Room 143, Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 3 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $4,585 fine/costs, 24 months probation. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300.
Bryant, Jon D., 12/30/1986, of 207 N. High St., Port Byron; guilty finding entered Aug. 16 on domestic battery/contact/violate order of protection; $7,679 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on two counts of domestic battery/harm/violate order of protection and one count domestic battery/contact/1-2 previous conviction.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Anderson, Herchel E. III, 12/3/1982, of 315 2nd Ave. E., Milan; guilty finding entered Aug. 17 on DUI; $2,803 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days home confinement.