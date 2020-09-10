Daily record: Thursday, Sept. 9, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Beal, Brittany N., 8/25/1992, of 3920 W. 13th St. No. 2, Davenport; guilty finding entered Aug. 24 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; $1,160 fine/costs, three years DOC.

Beal, Brittany N., 8/25/1992, of 2201 15 1/2 St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 24 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $961 fine/costs, three years DOC. Charge dismissed on two counts of obstruct justice/destroy evidence.

Blissett, Mattie, 7/28/1955, of 2321 Grant St., Bettendorf; withheld judgment Aug. 25 on possession of controlled substance; $4,220 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.

Converse, Brandon, 7/23/1991, of 1546 12th Ave. #4, Moline; charge dismissed March 6, court date Aug. 26, on felony mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams and charge dismissed Aug. 26 on misdemeanor resist/peace officer; $97.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Coffman, Jaclyn J., 3/26/1982, of 1884 Banks Rd., Erie; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 26 on DUI; $2,493 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0