Daily record: Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Andrews, Tina Virginia 11/17/1970, of 2104 18th Ave., Apt. 201, Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 30 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500; $1,831 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail, restitution.

Austin, Dante S., 9/27/1997, of 2905 9th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 26 on felon possession/use weapon/firearm; $979 fine/costs, two years DOC. Charge dismissed on two counts of possession of meth less than five grams. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Parks, Clifton E., 8/3/1984, of 421 N. Lakeview Ave., Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 1 on felony criminal damage/government property/less than $500; $100 fine/costs, one year DOC. Guilty finding entered July 1 on felony theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; one year DOC. Guilty finding entered July 1 on felony aggravated battery to peace officer; three years DOC. Guilty finding entered on felony aggravated battery to peace officer; three years DOC. Charge dismissed on two counts of felony aggravated intimidation to peace officer and one count felony threaten a public official and one count felony aggravated assault to peace officer/firearm/ER worker and one count misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. 

