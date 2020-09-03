Daily record: Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Schafer, Holly Ann, 10/30/1976, of 703 11th St. A, Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 20 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,107 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge.

Schafer, Holly Ann, 10/30/1976, of 1040 30th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 20 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $6,191 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Guilty finding entered Aug. 20 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; two years DOC.

West, Julie Ann, 7/4/1993, of 104 Elm St., Port Byron; guilty finding entered Aug. 20 on carry/possess knife with intent; $1,639 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 24 months jail. Charge dismissed on two counts aggravated battery/public place.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

McKenzie, Elizabeth A., 12/31/1979, of 1811 28th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 20 on DUI; $1,842 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Meier, Jamie L., 8/22/1983, of 401 E. 20th Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 19 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

