Daily record: Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Rogers, Anthony J., 2/2/1991, of 1414 Imperial Ave., Galesburg; guilty finding entered Aug. 16 on felony aggravated UUW/vehicle/firearm loaded/no FOID card; 12 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
Rogers, Sean Everett, 1507 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 9 on murder/strong probable kill/injure; life in jail. guilty finding entered Aug. 9 on aggravated battery/child under 13/perm disability; 25 years DOC. Guilty finding entered Aug. 9 on aggravated battery/use deadly weapon; 10 years DOC; $67 court costs.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Williams, Shelby S., 11/26/1986, of 624 Willard St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 13 on possession of controlled substance; one year DOC, 194 days credit time served.
Washburn, Brian G., 6/7/1971, of 606 E. 5th St., Kewanee; charge dismissed on felony aggravated battery/public place and misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $1,154 court costs.
Hulslander, Andrew K., 1/1/1986, of 115 S. Cottage St., Kewanee; charge dismissed on July 23 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams and felony possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession hypo/syringe/needles/1st.