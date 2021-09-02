Daily record: Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Walker, Julienn D., 9/15/1984, of 3489 Silsby Road, University Heights, Ohio; charge dismissed on controlled substance trafficking and mfg/del 900+ grams cocaine/analog and possession of 900+ grams heroin; $5,000 court costs.
Williams, Justin W., 6/5/1988, of 17502 N. 1750th Ave., Geneseo; guilty finding entered July 19 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,765 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on possession of stolen title/certificate/plate.
Amato, Michael A., 9/12/1994, of 725 N. Howell St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Feb. 8, court date Aug. 13, on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,445 fine/costs, 30 months probation, modified/trial court issued July 2, four years DOC. Charge dismissed on firearm/FOID invalid/not eligible and possession of meth less than 5 grams.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Aguilera, Jose M., 12/28/1995, of 648 10th Ave. W, Lot C3, Milan; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 11 on DUI; $2,553 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Amato, Michael A., 9/20/1994, of 300 17th Ave. E., Milan; charge dismissed Aug. 3 on DUI.