 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021
0 Comments

Daily record: Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

  • 0

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Walker, Julienn D., 9/15/1984, of 3489 Silsby Road, University Heights, Ohio; charge dismissed on controlled substance trafficking and mfg/del 900+ grams cocaine/analog and possession of 900+ grams heroin; $5,000 court costs. 

Williams, Justin W., 6/5/1988, of 17502 N. 1750th Ave., Geneseo; guilty finding entered July 19 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,765 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on possession of stolen title/certificate/plate. 

Amato, Michael A., 9/12/1994, of 725 N. Howell St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Feb. 8, court date Aug. 13, on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,445 fine/costs, 30 months probation, modified/trial court issued July 2, four years DOC. Charge dismissed on firearm/FOID invalid/not eligible and possession of meth less than 5 grams. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Aguilera, Jose M., 12/28/1995, of 648 10th Ave. W, Lot C3, Milan; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 11 on DUI; $2,553 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Amato, Michael A., 9/20/1994, of 300 17th Ave. E., Milan; charge dismissed Aug. 3 on DUI.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden meets Ukraine leader in long-sought WH visit

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News