Daily record: Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Beckman, Allison, 8/3/1996, of 23901 126th Ave. W., Illinois City; guilty finding entered Sept. 8 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $2,410 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession hypo/syringe/needles/1st.

Camper, Xavier A., 10/9/2000, of 2009 15th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 8 on burglary; $3,801 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, restitution. Guilty finding entered Sept. 8 on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, restitution. Guilty finding entered Sept. 8 on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, restitution. Guilty finding entered Sept. 8 on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, restitution.

Colgan, Julie, 7/30/1968, of 1125 45th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Sept. 8 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; $1,244 court costs, 24 months probation. Guilty finding entered Sept. 8 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; 24 months probation. Charge amended/reduced on two counts of felony aggravated battery/nurse.

