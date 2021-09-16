Daily record: Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Kamata, Amani, 6/1/1983, of 4605 12th St. #37, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 16 on false alarm/complaint to 911; $2,229 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
King, Justin E., 12/13/1971, of 613 3rd Ave. S., Cordova; guilty finding entered Aug. 12 on misdemeanor possession of firearm FOID expired; $4,208 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, two days credit time served. Withheld judgment on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; 24 months probation with special conditions, two days credit time served. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor illegal possession of ammunition/FOID.
Kadot, Gary G., 9/30/1972, 327 43rd Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 13, 2020, court date Aug. 10, on aggravated DUI/3; $7,312 fine/costs, six years DOC, one year mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Charge dismissed Oct. 13, court date Aug. 10, on aggravated DUI/3.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Kodat, Gary G., 9/30/1972, of 327 43rd Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed Aug. 10 on DUI.
McCraw, Hanna N. 4/27/1996, of 2009 38th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 10 on DUI; $2,483 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.