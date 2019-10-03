HENRY COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Webster, Ryan, Geneseo, Clementz, Hannah, Colona.
Boers, Todd, Schultz, Ashley, both of Kewanee.
HENRY COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Ash, Nathan, Michaelle.
Wiesbrook, Andrew, Wendy.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Triche, Dennis D., 5/17/2000, of 1003 21st St. 1, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 5 on meth delivery/five less than 15 grams; $1,829 court costs, 30 months probation, 17 days in jail, 17 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Aug. 5 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; 30 months probation, 17 days in jail; 17 days credit time served.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Henderson, Daryl M., 9/24/1971, 2100 Washington St., Apt. 2, Lincoln, Neb.; guilty finding entered July 22 on aggravated DUI/3+; $4,249 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3+.
Hollins, Jimmy A., 11/13/1992, of 1205 June St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered July 19 on felony violate order/prior domestic battery; $515 fine/costs, one year DOC. Guilty finding entered July 19 on felony violate order/prior domestic battery; one year DOC. Guilty finding entered July 15 on felony violence order/prior violence of order; one year DOC. Charge dismissed on felony violate order/prior domestic battery and three counts of felony violate order/prior domestic battery and felony criminal trespass to residence/person present. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500 and misdemeanor criminal trespass remain on land.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Mejia, Shelley Ann, 6/24/1970, of 113 East 7th Ave., P.O. Box 522, Colona; withheld judgment with supervision July 31 on DUI; $2,256 fine/costs, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 hours public/community service.