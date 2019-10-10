Logan Crouse, from left, Mrs. Anna Morales, and Soren Roelf invite everyone to purchase Texas Roadhouse Bread Roll Vouchers at the Black Hawk Area Education Center from now till Nov. 22. You may contact the school at 309-792-6100. Voucher cost $7, which comes with a free appetizer with purchase of 2 adult entrees. Receive a dozen rolls freshly baked or ready to bake rolls. Vouchers can be redeemed at the Davenport location. Proceeds benefit the students at Black Hawk Area Education Center.
