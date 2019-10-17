ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Eddy, Michael, Jones, Jodey, both of Moline.
Tapia Jr., Maximiliano, Vize, Virginia, both of Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Craigmiles, Dawn, Jason.
Clark, Jerry, Jamie.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
You have free articles remaining.
Carlstrom, Todd William, 4/12/1981, of 8516 Ridgewood Rd., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $4,290 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Sept. 12 on aggravated DUI/3; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail.
Cervantes, Adrian Noel, 11/19/1999, of 3705 Archer Drive, East Moline; guilty finding entered June 21, court date Sept. 11, on mfg/del one less 15 grams cocaine/analog; $4,995 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del cocaine/school/public high school/park.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Carlstrom, Todd W., of 3022 W. 5th St., East Moline; charge dismissed Sept. 12 on DUI.
Carter, Craig N., 9/7/1961, of 3405 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; charge dismissed Sept. 30 on DUI.
Constantino, Michael A., of 2029 N. Fillmore St., Davenport; withheld judgment with supervision Sept. 19 on DUI; $2,961 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.